Rangers have five top managers on their shortlist as a replacement for Russell Martin following his sacking, with sources telling TEAMtalk that a Dutch legend is ready to move to Ibrox right now, as we reveal the latest on Steven Gerrard’s chances of returning to the Scottish Premiership club.

The Gers are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Martin, whose tenure ended abruptly after a disappointing draw at Falkirk on Sunday.

Statistically the worst manager in Rangers history, Martin’s departure has prompted the Scottish Premiership club’s board to act decisively, with talks already underway with potential candidates since last week.

With the international break providing a window of opportunity, Rangers are eager to appoint a new manager quickly to salvage a faltering season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that among the frontrunners for the Rangers manager’s job is Sean Dyche, formerly of Everton and Burnley.

Dyche has been sounded out, but sources suggest his preference for a long-term project could clash with Rangers’ inclination toward a short-term deal.

While Dyche’s experience in stabilising teams makes him a strong contender, his reluctance for a temporary role may rule him out.

Another name in the frame is Danny Rohl, the highly regarded former Sheffield Wednesday boss.

Rohl is seen as one of the brightest young managers in the game, but the 36-year-old’s lack of experience at a club with Rangers’ lofty expectations raises concerns.

The Ibrox faithful, known for their impatience, may not tolerate a prolonged bedding-in period for the unproven tactician.

We can also Mark van Bommel has also emerged a serious contender for the Rangers’ managerial role.

Van Bommel had an illustrious career as a player, with the former Netherlands international midfielder winning the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven, LaLiga and the Champions League with Barcelona, the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

As a manager, the 48-year-old led Royal Antwerp to the Belgian Pro League title in the 2022/23 campaign, while also winning the Belgian Cup and the Belgian Super Cup.

TEAMtalk understands that the camp of Van Bommel, who has been out of work since 2024, has made it clear that the Dutchman is eager for the role as the Rangers manager.

Van Bommel’s proven ability to deliver silverware could make him a compelling choice for a club desperate for success.

READ NEXT 🔵 Rangers red-faced after abandoning €10m ‘born finisher’ as €30m Barcelona deal now POSSIBLE

Rangers in positive talks with Steven Gerrard

A potential return for Steven Gerrard, a fan favourite, is also under consideration.

Gerrard’s previous stint at Rangers saw him end Celtic’s dominance with a Scottish Premiership title in 2021.

Although the Liverpool legend’s return to Rangers hinges on multiple factors and negotiations are complex, sources have told TEAMtalk that there has been positive progress in talks with Gerrard, with discussions to continue today.

Despite the challenges, the former England international’s popularity among Rangers supporters makes him a romantic option.

Finally, Kevin Muscat, a former Rangers player, remains on the shortlist.

Having enjoyed significant success with Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Muscat, who is currently in charge of Shanghai Port, is keen to take the reins at Ibrox.

Muscat’s familiarity with the club and proven managerial pedigree make him a strong candidate.

As Rangers aim to turn their season around, the board faces a critical decision. The next appointment must balance experience, ambition, and the ability to meet the unrelenting demands of one of Scotland’s biggest clubs.

Latest Rangers news: Star open to Ibrox move, Raskin U-turn explained

In other news, TEAMtalk understands that a Kilmarnock star is open to a move to Rangers, but competition for his signature is fierce, and the Gers will have to work hard to fend off interest from other clubs.

Sources have also told us that Rangers could reignite their interest in appointing the son of a legendary manager, with the 36-year-old in charge of Brazilian club Botafogo at the moment.

And finally, we can reveal why Nicolas Raskin made a complete U-turn on his future and decided to stay at Rangers.

Rangers Quiz