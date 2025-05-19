Rangers are edging closer to appointing their next permanent manager, with former Southampton boss Russell Martin emerging as a serious contender for the Ibrox hot seat, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed that Martin – who has long held admiration for the Glasgow giants – has already held initial talks with the Rangers hierarchy.

The 39-year-old is extremely keen on the role, viewing it as a major step in his career and a chance to return to his Scottish roots. Martin’s possession-heavy style of football, cultivated during his time with Swansea City and Southampton, has caught the eye of decision-makers at Ibrox, even as Saints battled to avoid the drop from the Premier League.

While he’s yet to win silverware as a manager, his progressive footballing philosophy and work with younger players align with the vision of Rangers’ new ownership.

However, Martin isn’t the only name on the shortlist. Davide Ancelotti – son of legendary Real Madrid boss Carlo – remains firmly in the frame. TEAMtalk sources indicate that the 35-year-old has also held discussions with the club and is seriously considering taking his first steps into frontline management at Ibrox.

Ancelotti’s coaching credentials are impressive. He has served under his father at some of Europe’s biggest clubs – Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Madrid – gaining elite tactical exposure. Rangers view him as a bold and modern appointment who could inject fresh energy into the squad. However, his lack of senior managerial experience is a sticking point, with some within the club wary of the gamble.

Despite that, sources suggest Ancelotti has shown genuine enthusiasm for the project, viewing Rangers as the ideal platform to launch his solo career.

Steven Gerrard return to Rangers not ruled out – sources

Meanwhile, a familiar name continues to hover over proceedings.

Steven Gerrard, who guided Rangers to the 2020/21 Premiership title, remains under consideration for a shock return. The former Liverpool captain has been out of favour with some fans following a disappointing stint at Aston Villa and an underwhelming spell with Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia. However, others inside the club believe his understanding of the Ibrox pressure cooker and unfinished business in Glasgow could make him an attractive short-term solution.

Sources indicate Gerrard remains a live option, but his potential return is divisive and far from universally backed within the club and fanbase.

Interim boss Barry Ferguson, who steadied the ship over the past few weeks, is not in the running for the permanent post.

Rangers’ board – under fresh leadership – are focused on a long-term rebuild. The club are seeking a manager with a clear tactical identity, strong developmental instincts, and the ability to bring Rangers back to the summit of Scottish football while also restoring their reputation in Europe.

With talks progressing and key names now emerging, a decision is expected in the coming days as Rangers move to kick-start a new era at Ibrox.

