Rangers are planning for life WITHOUT under-fire manager Russell Martin, but the appointment of one potential replacement candidate is now off the cards, with three more options under consideration.

The Scottish giants are yet to win a single game this season (drawing four and losing one), marking the worst start to a campaign for over 47 years.

Martin, who was only appointed in June, is now under serious pressure. TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on September 15 that a loss to Hibernian in Rangers’ next game, on Saturday, in the Scottish League Cup, could be the final nail in the coffin.

Jose Mourinho is one name who has been mentioned as a potential successor to Martin. The legendary coach was sacked by Fenerbahce in August and is therefore available.

TEAMtalk revealed in an update yesterday (September 16) that Mourinho has been considered as an option for Rangers, but there were always going to be major hurdles to an appointment. The 62-year-old’s wage demands and transfer window expectations were always likely to scupper his arrival at Ibrox, as we reported, even if he has previously stated that he would be open to taking charge of one of the Old Firm clubs.

Now, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Mourinho is set to head back to Portugal with Benfica, following the sacking of Bruno Lage.

“Benfica are in advanced talks with José Mourinho after Bruno Lage got sacked overnight,” Romano posted on X. “Understand Mourinho has opened doors to Benfica move as he wants to return to coaching immediately. The agreement could be sealed soon.”

Rangers manager hunt underway

As we stated in our report yesterday, TEAMtalk understands that there is a genuine possibility of former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard returning to Ibrox.

The 45-year-old, who led the club to the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title, was considered before Martin’s appointment but was unavailable due to contractual issues.

Now free from those constraints, the Gerrard’s familiarity with the club, coupled with his status as a fan favourite, makes him a serious option. His blend of youthful energy and proven success in Glasgow ticks many boxes for the board.

Former Everton and Burnley manager Sean Dyche has also been heavily linked with the Rangers job – but our understanding is that his pragmatic playing style does not fit with the 49ers’ long term vision.

Dyche’s pedigree in the game makes the links unsurprising, but the suggestion from sources close to the situation is that he is not seen as a good fit for how Rangers want to move forward.

The third name, which is gaining more and more traction, is former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl.

The 36-year-old impressed with his tactical nous and youthful energy as boss of Wednesday last term and a number of clubs have shown interest in acquiring his services, including Rangers.

All eyes will be on Rangers’ upcoming game against Hibernian and if they lose that fixture, the Scottish side will be forced to accelerate their pursuit of a replacement for Martin.

IN FOCUS: Russell Martin’s woeful start at Rangers