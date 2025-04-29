Rangers manager shortlist down to TWO as high-profile Euro coach rivals Steven Gerrard

Marco Rose has exploded into contention to become the next Rangers manager, while former boss Steven Gerrard remains under serious consideration, TEAMtalk understands.

The Scottish giants are about to step into an exciting new era under the San Francisco 49ers and there is plenty of work ongoing in the background.

One of the key focuses for the 49ers is getting a new manager in the door and speculation is rife over who that will be. As TEAMtalk reported on April 20, a return to Rangers is very possible for Gerrard, with the Liverpool legend under serious consideration.

Gerrard left his role as manager of Saudi club Al-Ettifaq in January and would be interested in a return to Ibrox, given the new ownership puts Rangers in a much stronger financial position.

However, Gerrard isn’t alone on the shortlist. TEAMtalk can confirm that highly-rated German coach Rose has come into the thinking of the Rangers’ hierarchy.

Rose is available after leaving his post with RB Leipzig in March and is ready to return to work next season. Sources say he is wanted by many clubs and has opportunities to evaluate.

Rangers are among Rose’s suitors and the strong links come from his affiliation to the Red Bull Group, who have close ties with the 49ers.

Marco Rose a top manager target for Rangers

The 49ers are already making big moves behind the scenes at Rangers, with Everton sporting director Kevin Thelwell set to join next season.

Thelwell has done well in difficult circumstances with Everton and also has ties with Red Bull thanks to a previous stint with New York Red Bulls.

The former Wolves Director of Football will have a big say in appointing Rangers’ new manager, and sources state that Rose has been sounded out over the position.

Sources have also informed TEAMtalk that the role appeals to many in the game as they see it as an opportunity to win domestic trophies and have an impact on the European stage.

Rose has ample experience in European football, having led RB Salzburg to their first-ever Champions League group stage appearance, before guiding RB Leipzig to the knockout stages in his first season with the German side.

Rangers’ current interim boss Barry Ferguson is desperate to land the role but is not expected to win the fight for the seat.

IN FOCUS: Marco Rose vs Steven Gerrard