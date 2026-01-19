Rangers are plotting a deal to sign one of the Scottish Premiership’s players of the season in Motherwell standout Maswanhise, with sources revealing the likelihood of a January window signing coup.

The 24-year-old Zimbabwe international winger capped off a remarkable weekend by netting his 15th league goal of the campaign, a clinical finish that underscored his growing reputation as one of the division’s most potent attacking threats.

His latest strike came in Motherwell’s hard-fought draw against Hibernian, where Maswanhise’s pace and ability once again proved decisive and showed just how good a player he is.

Sources close to the situation have stated that Rangers have initiated preliminary discussions by sounding out Maswanhise’s agent.

The Ibrox club is looking to bolster their wide options further ahead of a title push and European commitments. Despite adding Skov-Olsen sources say that Rohl wants more, and the club are willing to back him.

Maswanhise can operate on either flank or even as a supporting striker, which emphasizes fluid, high-pressing football, a style Rohl wants to bring to Rangers in the long run. His goal-scoring form this season has been nothing short of sensational, and he has been one of the best players in a very, very good Motherwell side who are having a superb season.

Maswanhise faces significant hurdles

Motherwell, battling to secure a top-four finish, are adamant about retaining their key players mid-season. Indeed, club sources have emphasized the importance of squad stability during a critical phase of the campaign, with European qualification spots still up for grabs.

Losing Mashwanise would be a huge blow, however, Rangers do have the financial muscle and pull to make it difficult for the Fir Park side.

The Ibrox outfit are not alone in their interest in Maswanhise, however, with scouts from English Championship clubs also monitoring the winger’s progress. Yet, the Glasgow giants hold an edge due to the allure of potential Champions League football.

While the Steelmen dig in their heels, Rangers will continue to bring in at least two more in this window.

