Rangers are set for a busy final few days in the window as they try to shift listed players and bring in some of their targets before time runs out. One player who is available is midfielder Todd Cantwell and he has an approach for his signature.

Blackburn Rovers are keen to secure a deal to sign the playmaker who has made it clear that he wants to leave Glasgow and is not happy at the club.

Despite being a key player for the Glasgow side last season he has not been happy and struggled to settle up north. After a conversation with manager Phillipe Clement his exit was greenlit and he was told to find a new club.

Blackburn are the first to move and have made an enquiry as to the conditions Rangers are looking for to make a deal happen.

The Championship side tried to sign the midfielder last summer before The Gers landed him. It was a real coup for the Scottish Premiership side at the time but questions have been raised about the mentality of the former Norwich man.

Talks are ongoing and a fee of around £2.5million is being sought by Rangers, Blackburn offered £1.5m to Norwich for him last summer.

Cantwell favours Rovers switch

Sources say he is very keen on the move as his aim is to return to England and try to revitalize his career.

Cantwell was once seen as one of the best talents in the English game and Liverpool were very interested in a £30m deal almost five years ago. However, his value has dropped significantly and sources have stated his mindset and troubles.

He will leave Rangers after one season and most will agree he has failed to live up to the hype.

It is a deal, though, that will help Rangers’ wage bill hugely as the 26-year-old is one of the highest earners at the club.

