Rangers name minimum price for prolific Leicester target Morelos

Rangers will reportedly demand at least £20m for Leicester target Alfredo Morelos after rating him in the same bracket as former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele.

Top scorer Morelos admitted last week that he expects to quit Ibrox this summer and Gers are after the same amount that Lyon paid to land Dembele last summer.

Indeed, Gers managing director Stewart Robertson revealed the club’s valuation during a Q&A at the ORSA convention in New Zealand.

Robertson told fans: “We rate Morelos at least the same as Dembele in terms of value.”

Rangers signed the 22-year-old for just £1m from HJK Helsinki in 2017, with the forward penning a new deal until 2022 last September.

The Colombian has netted an impressive 46 goals in 86 games, although his somewhat volatile nature has also seen him red carded a remarkable four times this season.

Speaking to Colombian radio last week he admitted: “There are many teams interested in me. Most likely my transfer will be this summer.

“I know my goalscoring record has been noticed by European clubs. Of course, I’d like to play in the Premier League.”

Two of those clubs interested are believed to be Bordeaux and Galatasaray, although Leicester are also in the running after former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers took charge at the King Power last week.

Rodgers has already indicated that he will not raid his old club for new players this summer, but it would appear that a move for Morelos is very much ion the cards – if the Foxes are prepared to match Rangers’ hefty asking price.

Get the latest personalised Gers products on our new TEAMtalk Rangers shop!