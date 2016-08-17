Rangers near striker swoop and also close on Villa’s Lescott

Rangers are edging closer to completing their summer transfer business as they push ahead with moves for Joe Garner and Joleon Lescott.

Manager Mark Warburton held talks with Aston Villa defender Lescott, who is understood to be available on a free transfer with the relegated Midlands club keen to get him off their books.

And Preston manager Simon Grayson is resigned to losing Garner after the clubs agreed a fee of about £1.5million.

The 28-year-old striker was left out of Preston’s squad for their 1-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat by Derby on Tuesday night, after which Grayson revealed he was due to leave for Glasgow.

Grayson said: ”I expect him to have a medical in the next 24 hours or so. I’ve said all along that we didn’t have to sell him or want to but when the bid came in it’s only fair to ask a player.

”Joe stressed all along that he wanted to pursue the option of going to Rangers. It’s disappointing but it’s Joe’s decision.”

Rangers also have former Arsenal centre-back Philippe Senderos training with them but Lescott is believed to be Warburton’s main defensive target.

The former England and Manchester City centre-back was once a team-mate of Rangers assistant boss David Weir at Everton. However, there are reports that the pair’s former Goodison Park manager, David Moyes, is keen to take Lescott to Sunderland.

Warburton, who has made nine summer signings so far, confirmed on Monday that Senderos was training with the club for a week. The 31-year-old – who has also played for AC Milan, Everton, Fulham, Valencia and Aston Villa on top of his seven-year stint with the Gunners – is available on a free transfer following his departure from Swiss club Grasshoppers.