Russell Martin’s tenure as Rangers manager is hanging by a thread following a dismal start to the season, but TEAMtalk can explain why a strongly linked replacement target is unlikely to head to Ibrox.

The Gers have made their worst start to a league campaign in 47 years after winning none of their first five games (drawing four, losing one), leaving them 10th in the Premiership table.

TEAMtalk revealed yesterday (September 15) that a defeat for Rangers in their next game against Hibernian could be the final nail in the coffin for the under-fire boss.

We understand that while the Rangers board, backed by 49ers Enterprises, has publicly supported Martin, patience is wearing thin, and the club is already exploring alternatives to steer the team toward a brighter future.

The board’s vision is clear: they want a manager who can deliver attractive, attacking football while building a long-term project, much like Chelsea’s recent managerial appointments.

Names in the frame include some intriguing candidates, with former Everton and Burnley boss Sean Dyche being heavily linked.

However, the suggestion from TEAMtalk sources is that Dyche’s pragmatic style doesn’t align with the Rangers’ board’s preference for flair and dynamism. This makes his appointment unlikely, despite some outlets deeming him the favourite to replace Martin, and three other interesting names are in the frame…

Rangers eyeing next manager; spectacular Mourinho move mooted

Jose Mourinho has surfaced as a potential option for Rangers, following his sacking as Fenerbahce boss in August, but his high wage demands and transfer market expectations could prove insurmountable, despite his undeniable pedigree.

However, this is Mourinho we are talking about, and there is no doubt he and Rangers seem made for each other. He has also stated previously that he would like to manage one of the Old Firm.

A standout contender is Steven Gerrard, who could make a sensational return to Ibrox. The former Rangers manager, who led the club to the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title, was considered before Martin’s appointment but was unavailable due to contractual issues.

Now free from those constraints, the 45-year-old’s familiarity with the club, coupled with his status as a fan favourite, makes him a compelling option. His blend of youthful energy and proven success in Glasgow ticks many boxes for the board.

Another name gaining traction is former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl.

The young German coach has impressed with his progressive tactics and is seen as a bold, if riskier, choice due to his lack of experience managing a club of Rangers’ stature. Rohl has previously been sounded out and is open to the challenge.

For now, Martin remains in charge, but his position grows increasingly precarious. Like the chilly waters of Loch Lomond, where his players recently took a team-bonding dip, Martin’s prospects at Rangers are rapidly cooling.

The board’s next move will be crucial in shaping the club’s future.

IN FOCUS: Martin’s woeful start at Rangers