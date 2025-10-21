Kilmarnock star David Watson is at the heart of a brewing transfer battle, TEAMtalk understands, with Rangers and Scottish Premiership title-chasers Hearts both keen on signing him.

As the 20-year-old’s contract nears its expiry at the end of the season, the versatile attacking midfielder, known for his energy, precise passing, and clinical finishing, has caught the eye of the two Scottish giants, while English Championship clubs are also circling.

As the January transfer window looms, Watson’s future is a hot topic, with pre-contract talks possible from New Year’s Day.

Watson, a Kilmarnock academy product since age seven, has over 100 senior appearances, including a standout 2023/24 season with five goals and three assists in 42 games.

His grit shone in a recent goal-scoring display against St Mirren, while his PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award in 2024 underscores his potential.

As Scotland under-21 captain, he impressed in a 3-0 win over Latvia on October 9, and has Europa League experience with Killie.

Watson’s future will be in the spotlight this winter, and we can reveal that he already has a preference in regards to his potential next move…

Rangers pushing to win Watson race

Rangers, under their new manager Danny Rohl, are firmly in the chase, and TEAMtalk sources state Watson is “keen” on a move to Ibrox, viewing it as a career-defining step.

The Gers view him as a homegrown midfield solution, especially after his composed showings against both Old Firm sides.

Hearts, managed by ex-Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes, are equally eager, banking on familiarity to lure Watson to Tynecastle. He scores highly in their recruitment system, now ran by the Brighton recruitment under Tony Bloom.

English Championship scouts, drawn by his work rate and versatility, have been spotted at Rugby Park, offering a potential leap to a more lucrative stage.

Kilmarnock manager Stuart Kettlewell is pushing for a contract extension, but interest from bigger clubs is complicating talks.

With Watson able to sign a pre-contract with other sides in January, Killie risk losing their star for free in 2026 – a blow for a club with European ambitions.

Family ties, including his mother Claire Houston’s Scottish international legacy and brother Craig in Killie’s youth setup, may keep him in Scotland.

As the transfer window nears, Watson’s next move will be one to watch. Will he choose Rangers’ glamour, Hearts’ familiarity, or an English adventure?

