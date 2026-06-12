RB Salzburg are continuing their efforts to appoint Danny Rohl as head coach with immediate effect, with Jurgen Klopp among those driving the move, TEAMtalk understands.

The 37-year-old German is open to a return to the Red Bull group, for whom he previously worked as assistant manager at RB Leipzig under Ralph Hasenhuttl, but is not actively pushing for an exit from Rangers, sources state.

Rangers are in direct talks with Salzburg and could demand up to £6million in compensation for Rohl and his management team.

The Ibrox club have been building next season’s plans around the former Sheffield Wednesday boss, including recent meetings over squad planning and pre-season fixture plans.

However, Rangers were aware of interest and have been savvy, waiting for an approach so they can get compensation for their boss.

Klopp, now Red Bull’s head of global soccer, is understood to be playing a key role in the pursuit. Tasked with raising standards and intensity across all their clubs, the former Liverpool manager sees Rohl as an ideal fit.

The endorsement from such a respected figure has been described as hugely flattering for the young coach, who previously worked within the RB Leipzig setup.

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Steven Gerrard among potential Danny Rohl successors

Salzburg view Rohl as the man to revive their fortunes after a difficult season.

A candidate for the RB Leipzig role last summer, he has strong ties to the organization and would relish regular Champions League football.

His tactical approach, shaped by spells assisting Ralph Hasenhuttl, coaching at Bayern and working with the German national team, aligns perfectly with the Red Bull philosophy.

Despite the interest, Rohl has yet not made it clear to Rangers he wants to leave. He has forged a positive relationship with supporters and staff, guiding the side into last season’s title race before a disappointing collapse..

The collapse left many questioning his credentials as Rangers manager. Those same people see the opportunity to bring in compensation for him as ideal.

A move depends on the clubs coming to an agreement over compensation, however the fact Rangers have not rejected the approach speaks volumes.

For Salzburg, securing him would represent a significant coup and a statement of intent under the Red Bull umbrella.

Rangers, meanwhile, would face a tricky search for a successor at a critical stage of pre-season planning. However, some sources have stated that Rohl was always going to be a short-term appointment.

Former manager Steven Gerrard has already been thrown in to the potential successors.

Gerrard wants a managerial return but turned down Rangers last summer after talks with then Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell.

With Thelwell now gone and a new team at work at Ibrox, those talks could reignite once again.

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