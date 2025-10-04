Sean Dyche is becoming a serious option for Rangers as the Scottish club prepares for life without Russell Martin, TEAMtalk understands, as pressure to sack the manager mounts.

The Gers currently sit eighth in the Scottish Premiership table after picking up just seven points from six games so far, leaving them nine points behind league leaders, Hearts, and seven behind rivals Celtic.

The club’s poor results have seen supporters throw balls onto the pitch in protest against Martin, and we have consistently reported that Rangers are planning behind the scenes in case they decide to part ways with the ex-Southampton boss.

Rangers face Falkirk away on Sunday, and a loss against the second-bottom-placed side could be the final nail in Martin’s coffin.

Sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that Dyche, former boss of Everton and Burnley, ranks very highly on Rangers’ shortlist of potential replacements.

We understand that Dyche is very open to taking the reins at Ibrox, which only adds to his chances of getting the job.

And one man behind the scenes at Rangers could play a role in bringing the 54-year-old to Ibrox…

Sean Dyche emerges as top Rangers manager target

Rangers’ sporting director, Kevin Thelwell, worked closely alongside Dyche during their time together at Everton.

The general feeling among Evertonians is that Thelwell and Dyche did good jobs in a difficult time for the Merseyside club, when they were deducted points for PSR breaches that took place before their tenures.

Dyche managed to keep the Toffees in the Premier League and his ample experience at the highest level is admired by Rangers.

Thelwell and Dyche are understood to maintain a positive relationship and that could see the Rangers’ chief push for his appointment should Martin be sacked.

TEAMtalk revealed in an update on September 22 that Dyche is ‘itching’ to return to football, after being out the game since his sacking at Everton in January.

Dyche was considered by West Ham United before Graham Potter was sacked, but ultimately they appointed Nuno Espirito Santo instead.

“Sean is itching to get back into top-flight management,” a source told TEAMtalk.

Dyche is now the bookies’ favourite to replace Martin at Rangers and should they lose to Falkirk, they could move swiftly to bring in the English coach.

