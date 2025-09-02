Revealed: The U-turn that saw £20m Crystal Palace target STAY at Rangers

Rangers fans breathed a collective sigh of relief on transfer deadline day as midfielder Nico Raskin committed to staying at Ibrox, quashing rumours of a last-minute departure to either Crystal Palace or Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 24-year-old Belgian international had attracted interest from numerous Premier League sides, most notably Crystal Palace and Wolves, but both clubs fell short of Rangers’ £15-20million valuation, ensuring the talented midfielder remains in Glasgow for now.

Raskin’s future had been a hot topic in recent weeks, with speculation intensified by his surprising omission from Rangers’ starting lineup under manager Russell Martin.

The decision to bench the dynamic midfielder sparked outrage among the Gers faithful, who view Raskin as a cornerstone of the squad. His blend of tenacity, vision and box-to-box energy has made him a fan favourite since joining from Standard Liege in 2023.

Sources close to the club revealed that Raskin had expressed openness to a summer move, seeking to test himself at a higher level, but the lack of concrete offers meeting Rangers’ asking price kept him at Ibrox.

Sources have stated that if Adam Wharton is to leave Palace in the January window then a move for Raskin is on the cards. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Manchester United and Chelsea are both plotting January bids for Wharton amid his impressive rise.

Martin wants committed players at Rangers and has had to deal with serious pressure from fans for dropping Raskin, whose head had been turned.

The failure of Palace and Wolves to match Raskin’s £15-20m price tag – £20m would be a record sale for the club – underscores Rangers’ firm stance on their prized asset, whose contract runs until 2027.

With the transfer window now closed, the focus shifts to reintegrating Raskin into the first team. Sources indicate that a crucial meeting between Martin and Raskin is scheduled, where the manager is expected to outline plans to phase the midfielder back into the starting eleven. This olive branch could mend tensions and reassure fans who criticised Martin’s recent selections.

For Rangers, retaining Raskin is a major coup as they aim to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title. His presence bolsters a midfield already brimming with potential, and fans will be eager to see him rediscover his form. As the season progresses, Raskin’s performances could yet attract bigger bids in 2026, but for now, Ibrox remains his home.