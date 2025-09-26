Rangers are interested in a pre-contract move for Kilmarnock star David Watson, though TEAMtalk understands that competition is ‘fierce’ for the midfielder, with a potential move to England also on the cards.

Watson’s contract with Kilmarnock is set to expire at the end of this season, and his situation has put a number of clubs, including Rangers, on alert.

The 20-year-old Prestwick native, hailed as one of Scotland’s most promising talents, has caught the eye of the Ibrox hierarchy after a breakthrough season that saw him claim the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

Watson, an attacking midfielder known for his energy, precise finishing, and relentless work rate, burst onto the scene in the 2023/24 campaign.

Making his senior debut in 2021, he quickly became a first-team regular under former Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes, netting five goals and providing three assists in 42 appearances in 23/24.

Highlights this season include a goal against Livingstone in Kilmarnock’s opening game of the season and a header in a recent 2-1 defeat to Celtic. His family ties to the game – mother Claire Houston was a Scottish international, and brother Craig plies his trade in Kilmarnock’s youth setup – add to the narrative of a homegrown gem.

TEAMtalk sources close to the club indicate Rangers have monitored Watson’s progress for over a year, impressed by his ability to thrive in high-stakes matches against the Old Firm. With his contract winding down, the Gers see an opportunity to secure him on a pre agreement from January 2026, bolstering their midfield options amid ongoing squad rebuilds under manager Philippe Clement…

Rangers face competition for eye-catching transfer

TEAMtalk sources whisper that Watson, a lifelong fan of the big stage, would be “very keen” on the switch to Ibrox, viewing it as a step toward European contention and potentially Premier League exposure.

However, competition is fierce. English Championship clubs and continental scouts have been spotted at Rugby Park, drawn by Watson’s blend of technical flair and physicality.

Kilmarnock, desperate to avoid losing their star for nothing after extending his deal to 2026 last November, are in urgent talks to tie him down longer.

Killie manager Stuart Kettlewell recently assured fans that efforts are underway to retain the academy product, who joined aged seven.

For Watson, the crossroads moment tests his loyalty to the Ayrshire side that nurtured him. A move to Rangers could accelerate his trajectory, but staying might offer Europa League adventures if Kilmarnock qualify.

As the January window looms, all eyes are on this saga – will Watson pen a new chapter at Ibrox or remain a Killie hero?

