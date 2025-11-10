Rangers have made their move for a Genk defender

Rangers are plotting a January raid on Genk for towering defender Mujaid Sadick, with sources confirming the 25-year-old Spaniard as a “realistic option” to bolster Danny Rohl’s backline.

The versatile centre-back, eligible for Ghana and Nigeria through his heritage, has caught the Ibrox scouts’ eye after a commanding display in Genk’s 1-0 Europa League victory over Rangers in September.

Sources close to the deal reveal Sadick is “open to the move,” viewing Scottish football as a stepping stone to greater challenges.

Capable of slotting in at right-back too, the 6ft 1in powerhouse has racked up 135 appearances for Genk since arriving from Deportivo La Coruña in 2021, recently extending his contract to 2028.

Yet, with Genk open to offers, those in the know insist it “won’t be cheap”- a cool £6million (€6.8m / $8m) required to prize him away, reflecting his status as a key figure in the Belgian leaders’ title charge.

Rohl, appointed in October on a two-and-a-half-year deal after staving off relegation with Sheffield Wednesday, has made a positive start—guiding Rangers to unbeaten domestic form under his stewardship amid Europa League woes.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Free agents: The five best unattached players available in each position

Rohl to receive January window backing

Backed by chairman Andrew Cavenagh and chief executive Patrick Stewart, the German tactician will receive winter window support to address defensive frailties exposed by four straight European defeats, including a 2-0 loss to Roma.

Sources suggest Sadick could be one of three new arrivals, alongside midfield and attacking reinforcements, as Rohl transitions to a five-at-the-back system until he can bring in his targets.

“Danny’s vision is clear: quality, depth, and leadership,” a source said. “Sadick fits perfectly—physical yet technical, ready for the challenges of Scottish football.”

With enquiries already lodged via recruitment chief Kevin Thelwell, Rangers hope to seal the deal early, signalling they plan to attack the second half of the season.

For Sadick, it’s a chance to trade Belgian stability for Ibrox passion; for Rohl, a statement signing to ignite his Gers revolution.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.