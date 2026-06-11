RB Salzburg are accelerating efforts to appoint Rangers boss Danny Rohl as their new head coach, and TEAMtalk sources confirm that the two clubs are now in talks over the managerial switch.

The 37-year-old, currently under contract at Ibrox until 2028, is open to a potential return to the Red Bull family, where he previously worked as an assistant and analyst at RB Leipzig.

Rohl’s deep connections to the Red Bull network make him an attractive proposition for Salzburg, who are seeking a fresh start after a disappointing campaign – their worst since the energy drink company’s takeover in 2005.

The Austrian club parted ways with their previous manager, Daniel Beichler, last month, and view the former Sheffield Wednesday coach as the ideal candidate to restore their domestic dominance and competitiveness in European competitions.

Rohl was also linked with a senior role within the wider Red Bull setup last summer, underlining his long-standing appeal to the group.

Having joined Rangers in October 2025 following a successful spell at Hillsborough, Rohl has made a solid impression in Scotland.

He guided the Light Blues into a title race, securing 18 league wins from 25 matches before a late-season collapse. His progressive, high-pressing style – honed during stints with Ralph Hasenhüttl at Southampton and Leipzig, as well as assistant roles at Bayern Munich and with the German national team – have set him up to build a side capable of more dominance next season.

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Rangers ready to fight to keep Danny Rohl

Rangers, however, are determined to retain Rohl and have been building pre-season plans around him.

Club insiders insist there has been no concrete contact from Salzburg yet, though developments are expected to unfold rapidly in the coming hours.

With pre-season training imminent, any departure would leave the Glasgow club in a challenging position to identify a replacement and maintain momentum heading into the new campaign.

For Rohl, a move to Salzburg would represent a homecoming of sorts and access to regular Champions League football, potentially accelerating his rapid rise in management.

Yet it would test his loyalty to a Rangers project still in its infancy. Sources close to the situation suggest he remains ambitious but respectful of his current commitments.

The next 24-48 hours could prove pivotal.

Salzburg’s aggressive stance has thrust the situation into the spotlight, leaving Rangers supporters split, with some seeing his exit as good news and others concerned about who takes over.

Whether Rohl stays to fulfil his Ibrox ambitions or returns to the Red Bull system remains to be seen but Salzburg are pushing to bring him in.

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