Speculation linking Joe Rothwell with an early departure from Rangers has been emphatically dismissed by TEAMtalk sources close to the club, who insist new manager Danny Rohl is determined to evaluate his entire squad before making any decisions.

The German tactician, appointed amid a turbulent season, has wasted no time in stamping his authority, with insiders revealing his excitement to work with every player at his disposal.

Central to this optimism is the rapid transformation of Mikey Moore, the teenage loanee from Tottenham Hotspur. Moore arrived at Ibrox with high expectations but endured a shaky start, marked by inconsistent performances and limited minutes.

Sources attribute this to mismanagement under the previous regime, which failed to nurture the youngster’s undoubted potential. Under Rohl’s guidance, however, Moore has began to flourish.

His recent displays – highlighted by sharp movement, incisive passing, and a growing confidence – have silenced early doubters and provided a blueprint for Rohl’s impact.

“Danny knows how to get the best out of young players,” a source told us. “Mikey’s improvement isn’t a fluke; it’s the result of some clear and simple changes that Rohl has brought into the club.”

Moore’s revival has galvanised the dressing room, with teammates reportedly buoyed by Rohl’s hands-on approach and tactical clarity. For Rothwell, the message is clear: no one is surplus to requirements…

READ MORE 🔵 Rangers battling Hearts for leading Scottish talent as sources reveal star’s true transfer stance

Rohl has Rangers heading in the right direction

Rothwell, who joined Rangers from Bournemouth in July, with a reputation for creativity and work rate, has yet to hit top gear this term. Yet Rohl’s faith in his squad suggests the 30-year-old midfielder will be given every chance to rediscover his form.

Rohl’s arrival has injected a palpable sense of belief at Ibrox. His methods – rooted in high pressing, fluid attacking play, and meticulous preparation – have already yielded results, with the team showing greater cohesion.

Rangers have won their first two league games under Rohl’s stewardship – a 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock, followed by a 1-0 win over Hibernian on Wednesday.

Fans, weary of false dawns, are beginning to buy into the project. The Moore case study is particularly encouraging. Previously languishing on the fringes, the 18-year-old now looks like he will deliver what was hoped, his performance agianst Hibs earning praise from Rohl in press conferences.

This turnaround has raised expectations that other underperforming squad members – Rothwell included – could follow suit.

“Danny’s not here to tear things apart,” the source continued. “He’s here to build, and that starts with giving everyone a fair shot.”

As Rangers prepare for a crucial run of fixtures, starting with an Old Firm derby – the Scottish League Cup semi-final – at Parkhead on Sunday, all eyes are on Rohl to deliver sustained progress.

The early signs are promising: a manager with a clear vision, a squad responding to his methods, and a fanbase starting to believe again. For Rothwell and his teammates, the message from the dugout is simple – prove yourself, and Ibrox will roar your name once more.

DON’T MISS 👉 Free agents: The five best unattached players available in each position

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? ➡️ Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.