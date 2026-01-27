Rangers head coach Danny Rohl is intensifying efforts to bolster his attacking options this month, but he is growing frustrated, with negotiations to sign his top target, Hansa Rostock striker Ryan Naderi, stalling.

The 22-year-old German forward has been identified as a top target for the Gers, but despite an official bid being launched, negotiations over his signing are dragging on.

As we revealed in an update yesterday, sources indicate that Naderi is desperate to secure a move to Ibrox, viewing it as a significant step up for his career and development.

The towering 6ft4in centre-forward, who has impressed in Germany’s third-tier with eight goals and five assists this season, has made his desire clear to those close to him.

He sees Rangers as a platform to showcase his physical presence, aerial ability, and goal-scoring prowess in a more competitive environment.

Rangers have tabled an offer of around €3million (£2.6m / $3.6m), and the early signs of a deal being completed were positive. However, Hansa Rostock are holding firm, believing they can command at least €6million (£5.2m / $7.2m) if they wait until the summer.

The third-tier side are in contention for promotion and reluctant to lose their star man mid-season, creating a valuation gap that has slowed progress.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Rangers still hopeful of striker breakthrough

Rohl, the German who has transformed Rangers‘ fortunes since taking charge, is particularly keen on Naderi. His profile – young, physically dominant, with strong link-up play and high potential – aligns perfectly with the manager’s vision.

Rohl wants to add depth and competition to his forward line as Rangers chase silverware and a strong end to their European campaign, while Brazilian striker Danilo could depart the club.

While Leeds United’s Joel Piroe had been on the Gers’ radar earlier in the window, insiders reveal Naderi is now the preferred option due to his greater upside for growth and future resale value.

At just 22, Naderi represents a long-term investment, contrasting with the more established but older Piroe, who’s 26.

Despite the impasse, Hansa Rostock’s manager has indicated they won’t block a move if a suitable fee is agreed, acknowledging the opportunity for their player.

With the transfer deadline approaching, Rangers remain hopeful of bridging the gap. Landing Naderi would signal serious intent from Rohl’s side as they aim to sustain their impressive run and close in on league leaders Hearts.

Sources anticipate at least two more arrivals at Rangers before the window closes.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.