Rangers are gearing up for what promises to be a pivotal summer transfer window, with manager Danny Rohl targeting moves for a Tottenham youngster and two more exciting talents to bolster his squad.

With the season still in full swing, the Ibrox club have already turned their attention to key reinforcements, blending ambition with shrewd planning to challenge on multiple fronts.

TEAMtalk understands that meetings between Rohl and the board have taken place over recent weeks, and sources say that a busy summer with great backing from owners 49ers Enterprises is ahead.

Among the most prominent targets is Tottenham Hotspur’s teenage sensation Mikey Moore. The 18-year-old winger, currently on a season-long loan at Rangers, has dazzled with his flair, work rate, and goal contributions, making a strong case for a longer stay.

As we revealed yesterday, the club are actively trying to secure Moore on another loan deal, with talks already underway between Rangers and Spurs.

Sources indicate that a pre-agreement could include a hefty loan fee. Moore himself appears enthusiastic about life at Ibrox, and Rohl has hinted at forthcoming discussions to extend his tenure beyond the current campaign.

Elsewhere, Rangers are zeroing in on several promising talents to add depth and quality.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Two more Rangers targets revealed as Rohl eyes big summer

Huddersfield Town’s 19-year-old Cameron Ashia, a versatile midfielder-attacker drawing comparisons to Jeremy Doku, is emerging as a potential first summer signing.

With his contract expiring in 2026, he could arrive on a free transfer, making him an attractive proposition. Sources confirm he is on Gers’ radar.

Scottish Premiership rival Kilmarnock’s David Watson, a 21-year-old midfielder seen as a “super” talent, is another listed player, with Rangers locked in a tight race alongside Celtic and interest from England and Italy.

We revealed Rangers’ interest in Watson in October last year, while title-chasers, Hearts, are also admirers. Watson, like Ashia, is out of contract at the season’s end.

Rangers also hold an option to make Andreas Skov Olsen’s loan from Wolfsburg permanent for around £8million, though his performances will face close scrutiny before any decision.

Backed by ownership ties, with the 49ers Enterprises influence, Rangers aim for a busy window to sustain their momentum.

As ever in football, plans can shift rapidly, but the early focus on retaining Moore And targeting young talent signals intent to build around exciting prospects.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.