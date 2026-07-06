Serie A side Bologna have listed two of Rangers’ midfielders this summer, with Nico Raskin and Connor Barron now both on their radar and with sources rating the chances of both players departing for Renato Dall’Ara Stadium.

The Rossoblù, who have enjoyed a strong recent campaign, are looking to bolster their squad with more Scottish talent as they prepare for another European push.

Belgian international Raskin, 25, is the more advanced target.

As we revealed last month, Bologna have opened preliminary talks with Rangers over a potential transfer, with sources suggesting a fee around £20million (€23.5m, $27m) the expectation from Rangers.

Raskin has been a standout performer at Ibrox since arriving from Standard Liège, and his displays at the 2026 World Cup have only increased interest. Indeed, beyond Bologna, the 17-cap Belgium international has been listed by Hull City and Real Betis as demand for his signing increases.

We have already revealed the player has made clear his desire to leave Ibrox and take on a fresh challenge.

With two years remaining on his contract, Rangers are braced for offers, though the owners, 49ers Enterprises, are adamant they will not sell for below the expected fee.

They are strong on what they believe is a fair value considering his importance to Rangers, European playing experience and now World Cup experience with Belgium.

However, should Bologna fail to win the transfer race, they could quite easily turn their focus towards a second Rangers star in Barron, sources have confirmed, though a deal for both players looks highly improbable…

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Sources reveal price it would take to prise Barron out of Rangers

Meanwhile, Bologna’s interest in 23-year-old Connor Barron is also genuine.

The former Aberdeen man joined Rangers in 2024 and has impressed with his energy and composure.

Bologna tried to sign him before his move to Glasgow and have now made their continued admiration known to his representatives.

Although Rangers rebuffed a previous approach, the door may reopen if the price is right, with Barron valued in the £8-10 million (up to €11.7m, $13.3m) bracket. It’s suggested by TEAMtalk sources that Barron is an alternative to Raskin and that the signing of both players is unlikely.

The links have sparked talk of creative deal-making, however.

Rangers manager Derek McInnes is keen on Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson, raising the possibility of swap elements or structured negotiations involving the Scotland international.

Such a move could suit all parties, allowing Rangers to refresh their squad while giving both midfielders a chance at European football.

However, Ferguson is valued at close to £15million (€17m, $20m) by Bologna, so it’s not an easy deal to do, and thavere is yet to be any concrete offers.

Despite that, TEAMtalk can confirm Rangers have sounded out the potential for a deal, both on the player side and the club side.

As the transfer window gathers pace, Rangers face difficult decisions. Selling one or both players could generate vital funds, but losing key figures so soon after a managerial change carries risks.

The added move for a Barron does put pressure on Rangers to bring in targets as Raskin is expected to move in this window.

Dan Neil has already arrived and adds leadership and quality to the midfield, but more is wanted.

Vanja Dragojevic, 20, is a target, and talks are ongoing with Partizan over a potential deal, though the clubs remain apart in valuation.

For Bologna, capturing either would represent a shrewd addition, but the pressure is mounting on Rangers and the 49ers’ ownership to get their own deals done and build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts under McInnes.

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