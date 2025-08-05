Rangers could see movement in both directions for left-backs soon

Rangers could both buy and sell a left-back soon, with Ridvan Yilmaz on the way out and Kassoum Ouattara potentially on the way in, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Beşiktaş are pushing to complete the signing of Rangers left-back Yılmaz, with the Turkish international agreeing personal terms on a four-year contract.

Talks are ongoing, with Rangers holding out for a £3million fee for the 24-year-old defender. However, the race for Yılmaz’s signature remains open, as multiple European clubs have expressed interest, adding urgency to the negotiations as the transfer window draws to a close.

Yılmaz, who moved to Rangers from Beşiktaş in 2022 for £5million, has struggled for regular starts at Ibrox, prompting speculation of a return to Turkey.

His pace, defensive solidity, and attacking contributions make him a valuable asset, but Rangers are already planning for his potential exit.

The club has opened discussions with the agents of Monaco’s 20-year-old left-back Ouattara, who is seeking more game time away from the Ligue 1 side. Ouattara’s youth and potential make him an ideal fit for Rangers’ long-term vision.

Rangers have been highly active this summer, reshaping their squad under manager Russell Martin. The club has secured Oliver Antman, Thelo Aasgaard, Emmanuel Fernandez, Djeidi Gassama, Joe Rothwell, Lyall Cameron, Mikey Moore (loan), Nasser Djiga (loan), and Max Aarons, while making Oscar Cortes’ loan move permanent.

With Aarons primarily a right-back and not a long-term solution for the left-back role, Rangers are prioritising reinforcements in that position, with Ouattara emerging as a top target to provide competition and depth.

More clubs in for Yilmaz

As Beşiktaş push to finalise the Yılmaz transfer, Rangers are bracing for a potential bidding war, with other European suitors circling.

The outcome will shape Rangers’ defensive lineup for the season ahead, with Ouattara a target to bring in if Yılmaz departs. With the transfer window nearing its end, the next week will be crucial for Rangers’ strategic planning.

It’s a huge week for Rangers as they face Viktoria Plzeň in the Champions League third qualifying round, and making it into the competition proper would be a huge step back into the correct direction for the club.

