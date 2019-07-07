Steven Gerrard reportedly wants Leeds striker Kemar Roofe to fill Alfredo Morelos’ shoes at Ibrox this summer – if the Gers’ favourite is poached away.

Colombian Morelos is being strongly tipped to leave Rangers this summer, with the club looking to make around £10m for a man who plundered an impressive 30 goals last season.

The likes of Crystal Palace have been mentioned as suitors, while Borussia Dortmund also have an interest in the man affectionately known as El Buffalo.

And should Morelos be tempted away from Ibrox, the Scottish Sun claims Gerrard and the club’s director of football Mark Allen have identified Leeds’ Roofe as their prime target.

The 26-year-old frontman joined the Whites on a four-year deal from Oxford back in 2016, but currently has just 12 months remaining on his existing contract at Elland Road.

There remains conflicting reports over whether Leeds have yet offered Roofe an extension to his current deal, but until anything is signed and an agreement is reached, the club remains vulnerable to an approach.

As such, The Sun believes a £5million approach from Rangers could be forthcoming should Roofe fail to sign.

Roofe missed crucial periods of last season with injury, but still ended the campaign as top scorer for Leeds, netting 14 times in all competitions.

It’s been a difficult weekend for the club amid reports star defender Pontus Jansson has fallen out with Marcelo Bielsa’s side and is now poised for a shock £5.5m switch to Brentford.

Get the latest personalised Whites products on our new TEAMtalk Leeds United shop!