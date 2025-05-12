Rangers are plotting a summer move for talented midfielder Metinho, who has been dubbed ‘the Brazilian Paul Pogba’, and are hopeful of sealing a deal, TEAMtalk understands.

Rangers’ prospective new owners, The 49ers, want to focus on signing young, high-potential players who fit a specific profile: dynamic, ambitious, and eager for regular first-team football, with the qualify to play in Europe. They also want to sign stars who could be sold for profit in the future.

The Scottish clubs’ work ahead of the summer is already underway, with Rangers’ sporting director Nils Koppen and director of football operations Kevin Thelwell already identifying suitable targets.

Metinho, 22, fits the profile that Rangers are looking for and TEAMtalk can confirm that he is being targeted. He is currently on loan with Basel from Troyes and his contract with the French side has just one year left on it.

Some have suggested that a fee of £4m would be enough for Rangers to sign Metinho, but sources close to the player state that his contract situation could drive that price lower.

The Brazilian is known for his versatility and composure in midfield. He has shown promise during his loan spell at Basel, where he’s gained valuable experience in the Swiss Super League and European fixtures.

His desire for consistent game time aligns with Rangers’ project under their new ownership, who are keen to build a squad capable of challenging domestically and making an impact in Europe.

Rangers eye exciting midfield addition

Rangers’ participation in the Champions League or Europa League makes Ibrox an attractive destination for Metinho, who is at a pivotal stage in his career.

However, the Glasgow club are not alone in their interest and face competition from clubs in France and Germany, TEAMtalk understands.

The potentially low transfer fee represents a cost-effective opportunity for Rangers to secure a player with significant potential.

Metinho fits the mould of the youthful, hungry talents the new Rangers’ regime wants to recruit, with the potential to develop further and increase his market value.

The move would set the tone for Rangers’ transfer strategy – focusing on emerging stars from diverse markets, from a country in Brazil with a rich history of producing world-class footballers.

If successful, Metinho’s signing could mark the beginning of an exciting new era at Rangers, as the new owners look to take the club back to the top of Scottish football.

PROFILE: Who is Metinho?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Metinho – then known as Abemly Meto Silu – moved to Brazil with his family at the age of one.

He began his youth career with Madureira before joining Fluminense at the age of 12. There, he developed for the best part of six years before making his senior debut.

In November 2020, he even got the chance to train with Brazil’s senior squad, although he is yet to make an international debut for either the Selecao or DR Congo.

Metinho moved to Europe in 2021 when Troyes – part of the City Football Group – signed him. However, somewhat like future Manchester City winger Savinho, he has never played for Troyes’ first team and has spent much of his time contracted out on loan.

There have been spells with Lommel in Belgium and Sparta Rotterdam in the Netherlands for Metinho, who joined Basel in Switzerland on loan in January.

He has been compared to Paul Pogba in the past, including by Fluminense’s academy director. Statistically, he stands out for his ability at taking on opponents as a midfielder – a style that reinforces the Pogba comparisons – but he’s also good at stopping opponents getting past him.

Since joining Basel he has often operated as a defensive midfielder, a role that has enabled him to build up some consistent gametime.

