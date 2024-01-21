Rangers poised to snap up classy playmaker also on radar of German giants RB Leipzig

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are reportedly closing in on a move for highly-rated midfield FC Nordsjælland playmaker Mohamed Diomande.

The 22-year-old talent, who is a product of the impressive Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, joined Nordsjælland as a youngster before eventually making his debut in 2020.

Diomade was just one of a number of gifted African players snapped up by the Danish outfit, and it now appears they will make a hefty profit off his sale.

Both clubs have reportedly agreed a deal for the attacking midfielder and Diomande is expected to leave Nordsjælland’s winter training camp in the USA so he can head to Glasgow to complete his medical and finalise the transfer.

That’s according to Danish outlet BT – who state that Diomande is poised to be announced as the club’s latest signing in the coming days.

He is expected to join Wolves loanee Fabio Silva in sealing his switch to Rangers, after the Portuguese attacker headed north of the border earlier this month.

Diomande is clearly highly thought of as Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Union Berlin have also been tracking his progress, only for Rangers to win out.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Diomande is versatile and can play in multiple positions across the middle of the park.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the key players for Nordsjælland this season. And although he’s yet to score a goal this term, he does have five assists to his name.

Diomande closing in on Ibrox switch

Diomande played in the 7-1 Europa Conference League rout of Ludogrets back in October and also helped inflict the worst defeat of former Gers winger Ryan Kent’s Fenerbahce side in 31 years when they beat the Turkish outfit 6-1 in November.

And it now appears that Diomande is set for his next adventure by becoming a Light Blue.

Rangers are back in action on Wednesday night when they head to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

Philippe Clement’s men are currently eight points behind leaders Celtic in the table, although they do have two games in hand.

