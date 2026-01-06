Rangers are actively pursuing reinforcements at left-back as the transfer window heats up, with two targets confirmed and a bid for one already launched, sources confirm.

We understand that young Belgian left-back Tuur Rommens remains a key target for Danny Rohl’s side, despite no formal offers being tabled yet.

The 22-year-old KVC Westerlo defender has been on Rangers‘ radar for several weeks, with sources highlighting his versatility, consistent performances in the Jupiler Pro League, and experience as a Belgium Under-21 international

Sources close to the Belgian club indicate that Westerlo are bracing for bids to arrive in the coming days, anticipating interest from multiple suitors, including the Ibrox side under head coach Danny Rohl.

However, Westerlo boss Issame Charai – a former Rangers assistant – confirmed over the weekend that no official approach has been made for Rommens as of early January.

The player himself has previously stated he remains “in the dark” about the speculation, focusing on his current club.

Rommens’ potential arrival would address a positional need for Rangers, where options have been limited following the restricted minutes of loanee Jayden Meghoma from Brentford.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Rangers bid rejected for AEK Athens star

In a parallel development, Rangers have seen an initial bid rejected for another left-back option: James Penrice, the 27-year-old Scot currently with AEK Athens.

Penrice, who previously played for Hearts and Livingston, joined the Greek giants in the summer but has re-emerged as a target for the Gers.

Sources from Greece suggest AEK turned down Rangers’ opening offer, but sources indicate the club fully expect to return with an improved proposal in the near future.

Insiders claim both Rommens and Penrice are keen on a move to Rangers this month, attracted by the opportunity to compete in the Scottish Premiership and feature in European competition.

With Rohl looking to add defensive depth in his rebuild, the coming days could prove pivotal as Rangers look to secure at least one new left-sided defender before the window closes.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.