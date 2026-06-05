Rangers have stepped up their interest in Hammarby right-back Hampus Skoglund, making fresh contact with the player’s representatives as they look to bolster their defensive options this summer, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old Swede has been on the Ibrox club’s radar for several months, and we revealed back in April that the Scottish giants had a firm interest in a summer move.

Indeed, sources also revealed the player himself is highly attracted by the prospect of a move to Rangers.

Manager Danny Rohl is understood to be keen on adding another full-back to his squad ahead of the new campaign after the exit of club legend James Tavernier.

Skoglund’s dynamic profile combining pace, attacking thrust and a strong mentality aligns closely with what the German coach seeks in his players. The youngster’s energy and willingness to bomb forward could provide a fresh spark to Rangers’ play, particularly as they aim to challenge on multiple fronts next season.

Skoglund, who turned 22 in March, has established himself as a key figure for Hammarby in the Allsvenskan.

The right-footed defender has made over 60 appearances for the Swedish club since breaking into the senior side, impressing with his composure on the ball and ability to contribute in the final third.

His performances have not gone unnoticed across Europe, with previous interest noted from clubs in Germany and elsewhere.

However, sources insist it is Rangers who are in pole position for a deal…

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Rangers keen to quickly wrap up £3m transfer

A move to Rangers would represent a significant step up for the Sweden U-21 international, offering him the chance to test himself in the Scottish Premiership and in European competition. Those close to the player say he is excited by the opportunity to join a club with Rangers’ stature and ambitious plans under Rohl.

Hammarby, however, are reluctant to lose one of their prized assets.

Skoglund signed a contract extension last year that runs until December 2029, meaning any deal would likely involve a valuation in the region of £2-3 million. Rangers are confident they can tempt both the player and his club, with talks progressing positively.

The potential signing would add a youthful, Scandinavian flavour to the Ibrox dressing room, complementing other targets.

For fans, it signals intent from Rohl to refresh the squad with hungry, high-potential talents capable of immediate impact.

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