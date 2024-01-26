Rangers reach agreement to sign Brazilian left-back Jefte – everything you need to know

Rangers have reached an agreement with Fluminense to sign Brazilian left-back Jefte in another sign of how different the recruitment process is now looking for the club.

Rangers have been searching across the globe for new talent to come into the club and help close the gap to Celtic. New Director of Football Nils Koppen is changing the way the club recruits in the market and has already brough in Fabio Silva and Mohamed Diomande.

This morning, Rangers reached an agreement with Fluminense for Jefte, indicating how their targeting and recruiting is changing.

According to sources, the Jefte deal is similar to that of Diomande in the sense he is a player that would not have been available in the summer due to the level of interest in him. The Glasgow side have moved and secured a very bright talent for the present and the future.

He has been out on loan at Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia and has been a star in the side since his arrival. The Cyta division club are understood to have an option to buy on the deal also but Rangers have gazumped that.

The 20-year-old is a versatile and athletic full-back who contributed to his side’s goal tally across the Brazilian season. He has three goals and four assists across 18 appearances and has played at left-back, left-midfield and left-wing.

The Rio-born defender is also a very good set piece taker and has been the corner and free kick taker for Fluminense on multiple occasions. He also possesses decent pace and looks to have very high potential.

Jefte wants Rangers move; questions raised over duo

Personal terms are understood to be no problem with the player stating he wants the move to Rangers and APOEL conceding to the pull of a bigger side.

It does raise questions over the futures of Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz with the former out of contract in the summer.

Barisic is hopeful of a new deal and has stated he wants to stay at the club but as things stand there is no official offer on the table and sources say he has an opportunity to go at the end of the current window.

READ MORE: Quest for silverware prompts Rangers to put star man out of reach from January suitors