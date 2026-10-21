Rangers react as top LaLiga side plot January move for leading star

Real Betis continue to monitor Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin as the January transfer window approaches, though the Glasgow club have no intention of letting him go easily, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources close to the situation indicate that a move to LaLiga would appeal to Raskin, who has made clear his ambition to progress to one of Europe’s top-five leagues.

Raskin rejected advances from Beşiktaş during the summer transfer window, despite the Turkish side’s persistent interest. The Istanbul club pursued both loan and permanent options and came closest of any suitor to securing his signature.

Personal terms were agreed, yet the midfielder ultimately decided against the move, believing a switch to the Super Lig did not represent the right next step in his career. He was ready to wait for a move to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Raskin acknowledged he had been mentally prepared to leave Ibrox, but the packages and destinations on offer fell short of his expectations.

Betis have kept a close eye on him since then. The LaLiga side were among several European clubs to register interest earlier in the year, viewing the versatile central midfielder as a potential addition capable of adding energy and technical quality.

With Raskin’s preference for a top-five league well established, the Spanish club’s ongoing interest aligns with the player’s stated ambitions more closely than offers from outside that group.

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Rangers standing firm on Nico Raskin price tag

Rangers continue to hold a strong negotiating position. Raskin is contracted at Ibrox until the summer of 2028, and the club have consistently valued him in the region of £20million.

No bid has yet matched that figure, leaving the Light Blues under little pressure to sell in the January window.

The Belgian has returned to regular first-team action under Derek McInnes, scoring in their last match against Dundee and remains focused on performing for Rangers in the short term.

Nevertheless, Belgian sources expect Raskin to be playing in one of Europe’s major leagues by next summer at the latest.

A January departure cannot be ruled out if a suitable offer arrives from a club in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga or Ligue 1 that meets Rangers’ valuation.

For now, Betis remain one of the clubs watching as the winter market nears, and a move to Spain is something that appeals to Raskin.

Aston Villa are another club to have shown interest in Raskin previously, too.