Rangers ready to sell to buy as talks take place with multiple targets ahead of busy January window

Rangers are looking to sell before they can add to the first-team squad in the new year, with four players facing a potential exit in the January window.

Rangers have had a tough season that sees them lagging far behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race and in need of quality during the upcoming January transfer window.

It has become obvious some of the squad are not up to scratch and now the Gers are keen to offload.

A number of their players are wanted by interested sides and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk the players who could leave next month. The first being striker Cyriel Dessers, who the club are actively looking to move on.

The striker was wanted in the summer and was offered to multiple French and Italian sides but there was no major movement to sign him as many were unsure on spending £4million on the Nigerian.

However, there is fresh interest in him for this January as Ligue 1 side Saint Ettiene lead the charge for the player. They have spoken with his agents and are understood to be very keen to add to their striking options in the mid-season window.

Rangers are very open to a sale and sources also state that the 30-year-old would be happy to leave Glasgow as fans have made it clear he is not popular and they want him out of the club.

Ridvan Yilmaz is also very wanted and Trabzonspor have made contact to find out the conditions of a deal. The Turkish full-back has been used by Phillipe Clement and there is uncertainty over how willing the Ibrox side are to part ways with him.

He has never lacked interest since his £5million move from Besiktas and there have always been murmurs from those close to him that he is open to a return to his home country. Trabzonspor are not alone as sources say he has “the pick of clubs in Turkey”.

Rangers are in a strong position when it comes to his sale as he is contracted until May 2027 and there is no release clause in his current deal.

Yilmaz could join Dessers, Rabi Matondo and Tom Lawrence in leaving the club this January.

Rangers are also actively looking at additions this winter and are in conversations with multiple targets as they seek a central defender on loan.

More Rangers news: Everton chasing in-form Igamane

Everton are one of the clubs hoping to sign Rangers striker Hamza Igamane, but a January deal will prove difficult to pull off, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 22-year-old has been on fire and shown why Rangers brought him in from Moroccan side AS Far in the summer. He arrived as an unknown and it was made clear by Clement that he needed time to settle into the club and its high standards.

There has been no doubt he has managed to do that and his impressive displays have brought the eyes of scouts from the English Premier League and clubs around Europe.

Reports of Everton being one of those ring true with sources but moving him from Rangers so quickly will prove difficult.

Meanwhile, Rangers are interested in signing Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt but both teams may need to make some compromises to get a deal done, TEAMtalk can reveal.