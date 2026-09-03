Nico Raskin is waiting to see if Rangers can agree a deal to sell him

Rangers have rejected a further offer from Besiktas for Nico Raskin, TEAMtalk understands – and the Turkish Super Lig side have been warned they will need to significantly raise their offer for the Belgian if they are to strike a deal before their transfer window slams shut.

Sources say the permanent proposal came in at £13.7m (€16m, $18.5m) and that Ibrox chiefs view that figure as far away from their valuation of the Belgium international.

The Turkish club returned with a straight transfer after talks over a loan with an option to buy were turned down on Wednesday.

Rangers made clear they would not send out one of their most important players on a temporary deal so late in the window. Besiktas then came back with a full bid, but the fee still fell 30% short of the £20m (€23m, $27m) Rangers have wanted all summer.

Now, time is slipping away for the Super Lig side to agree a deal before their transfer window closes on Friday.

Raskin, 25, has two years left on his contract after joining from Standard Liège in 2023 for a modest outlay. Interest from England, Italy and Spain never produced an offer that matched the club’s asking price. Hull City’s earlier bid was also rejected. Once those windows closed, Besiktas became the most persistent suitor, but the Turkish side still have work to do in what now appears a race against time…

Raskin total Rangers U-turn not impossible

A verbal outline of a deal had been discussed, but personal terms were never agreed and the structure did not satisfy Rangers.

The loan route was dismissed first. The follow-up permanent offer, at around £14m, has now been rejected, with Derek McInnes now also making it clear he is very much keen to keep hold of him.

Indeed, McInnes has repeatedly praised Raskin’s attitude. The midfielder trained throughout the speculation, missed squads while talks ran, then returned to the side against Falkirk after the loan approach was thrown out.

McInnes said that if no acceptable bid arrived, Raskin would give the same service he has shown before. Sources also state Rangers will open talks over a new contract if he is still a Rangers player at the end of the day.

The Turkish window remains open a little longer than those in the major western European leagues, so another improved bid cannot be ruled out. Rangers’ position, however, has not shifted. They will sell only if the price is right. A figure close to £14m is not that price.

Unless Besiktas raise their offer substantially, Raskin stays at Ibrox. For now, the latest approach has gone the same way as the loan: rejected.