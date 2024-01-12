Rangers rival Leeds and Euro quartet for Scottish defender, with existing star’s exit designed to sweeten deal

Rangers, Leeds United and Marseille are all in a battle to try and sign Hellas Verona full-back Josh Doig in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Sources state that the Scottish club are in the running but face a battle from competitors.

The Verona defender is likely to move in this window according to those close to the player and will be replaced by Rangers defender Ridvan Yilmaz who is close to joining up in Italy with his new side.

Rangers have tried to get leverage in the race for Doig by sending Yilmaz to Verona.

It was always known that Rangers would try and strengthen at full-back in this window and the former Hibs defender is a player that ticks a lot of boxes for the club due to his homegrown status and experience of playing in the league.

They do face major competition with Marseille pushing for an agreement and extremely keen to land him in this window. They have been in talks with Verona about a deal but are one of a number of sides keen.

Serie A trio have enquired about Doig

He also holds interest in Serie A with Sassuolo, Atalanta and Torino also making enquiries to his availability in recent weeks. The 21-year-old is seeing a bidding war develop which may not be helpful to Rangers.

Leeds are also keen to try and land him but sources say they are one of multiple English Championship clubs who maintain a strong interest in doing a deal in this window.

Doig is well known by Rangers and won the Scottish Football Writers young player of the year in 2021 before Verona took him from Hibs in a deal worth £3 million.

The Scottish under-21 international has been a key feature for his side this season playing 11 times and is seen as one of the best talents in the division. There is hope he can replicate Aaron Hickey who was a success at Bologna before moving to Brentford.

