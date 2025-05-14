Rangers are preparing for a pivotal summer of change as they battle to retain two of their prized assets – Nicolas Raskin and Hamza Igamane – amid mounting interest from top clubs in England and France, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources close to the Ibrox side have revealed that the club are ready to offer midfield general Raskin a new contract, in a bid to fend off suitors and ensure they don’t lose their Player of the Year on the cheap.

The Belgian’s current deal runs until 2027, but Rangers are keen to secure his long-term future – or at the very least, protect his market value ahead of what could be a blockbuster sale down the line.

Raskin, 24, has emerged as one of the standout performers in Scottish football this season, with his relentless engine and eye for a pass earning him both club awards and a first senior Belgium call-up. Leeds United and Aston Villa have both registered interest, and there’s a growing sense that a serious bid could be lodged in the coming weeks.

Technical Director Nils Koppen recently described Raskin as “the best midfielder in Scotland” – and while that praise has delighted Gers fans, it’s also added fuel to the fire in terms of potential suitors circling.

Rangers’ model is clear – develop talent, sell at a profit – and while a new deal would underline Raskin’s importance to the team, it would also serve as a shrewd move to maximise any future sale. Whether the player himself is keen to commit long-term remains to be seen, especially with interest intensifying.

There are some voices inside and outside Ibrox suggesting now may be the time to sell – cash in while his stock is high and reinvest in the squad, particularly with a new manager expected and the San Francisco 49ers edging closer to a takeover.

Everton, Marseille keen on Hamza Igamane

Meanwhile, 22-year-old forward Hamza Igamane is also attracting serious attention after a breakout campaign. The Moroccan hitman bagged 16 goals in all competitions – including several eye-catching displays in the Europa League – and has many admirers, with Marseille and Everton among those monitoring his situation closely.

Rangers shelled out £2.5million for Igamane last summer, and could now be in line for a stunning £20m windfall if they choose to sell – a return that would fit perfectly with their blueprint of buying low, developing, and selling high.

However, club insiders have hinted that losing both Raskin and Igamane in the same window would be far from ideal. The preference, it seems, is to keep at least one of the pair as a signal of intent ahead of what promises to be a transformative summer.

Rangers fans will be watching closely – because what happens with Raskin and Igamane could set the tone for their ambitions to finally topple Celtic and return to domestic dominance.

