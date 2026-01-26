Rangers are advancing in their pursuit of a new striker, with talks ongoing between the Ibrox club and German side Hansa Rostock over 22-year-old forward Ryan Naderi, while a Blues star is likely to depart this month.

Manager Danny Rohl is understood to be particularly keen on securing the 6ft4in target man in the coming days, viewing him as a valuable addition to bolster his attacking options.

Naderi has impressed in the German third-tier this season, notching eight goals and five assists in 17 league appearances for Rostock.

The young German, contracted until 2028, is understood to be very enthusiastic about the potential switch to Scottish Premiership football.

Sources confirm Rangers have already submitted a formal bid in the region of £2.6 million (€3m / $3.6m), signalling their intent to complete the deal swiftly before the window closes.

The move would represent a long-term investment in a promising talent capable of providing physical presence and goal threat up front, something Rohl has told the board is imperative to their title hopes.

Interestingly, Naderi’s potential arrival at Ibrox could coincide with the departure of a Rangers star…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Rangers ready to green light striker sale

We understand that Rangers striker Danilo, 26, could be sold after enduring a difficult time in Glasgow.

The Brazilian, signed from Feyenoord in 2023, has struggled to make a consistent impact at Ibrox amid injury setbacks and limited starts.

Rangers and Rohl are keen to offload him and recoup some funds, with Dutch club NAC Breda emerging as a serious suitor.

Sources say Danilo has indicated he is open to returning to the Netherlands, where he previously enjoyed success earlier in his career.

Rangers are awaiting a formal offer from NAC, and a deal could materialise in the near future as both parties look to resolve the situation.

These developments highlight Rohl’s strategy to reshape the forward line, blending fresh talent with potential sales to generate room for manoeuvre.

It also shows the change in recruitment strategy from Rangers, targeting players who are lesser known but hold serious potential.

It’s the tightest title race in years and Rangers face both Hearts and Celtic in the coming weeks.

The 49ers are showing they are serious about winning the league this year, and supporters are delighted to see the club proactive in the window.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.