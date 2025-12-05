Rangers have placed Tromsø’s towering midfielder Jens Hjertø-Dahl at the very top of their January wishlist, with sources confirming that Ibrox scouts have attended the majority of the 20-year-old’s games this season.

Standing 6ft 4in and already boasting 87 senior appearances, 12 goals and eight assists for his hometown club, the Norwegian has exploded into one of European football’s most coveted young talents.

He has been affectionately nicknamed him “the little Milinković” for his rare combination of physical dominance, technical elegance and defensive reading of the game.

New manager Danny Röhl sees Hjertø-Dahl as the cornerstone of his midfield rebuild.

The German wants a player who can break lines from deep, win duels and arrive late in the box; qualities the youngster has displayed repeatedly in the Eliteserien and for Norway U21s.

Valued at around €5-6 million and tied to Tromsø until December 2027, he represents the exact profile Rangers are now targeting: high ceiling, immediate usability and significant sell-on potential.

Tromsø, despite their public desire to keep their academy jewel, privately accept that January bids are inevitable.

Multiple sources in Norway state the club are already preparing for his departure, with at least two concrete offers expected when the window opens.

Competition, however, is fierce. Premier League clubs Wolves, Brighton, Bournemouth, Leeds United and Sunderland have all maintained close contact, while Lazio and Como continue to track him from Serie A.

Interest also persists from the Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1, and CSKA Sofia have registered formal enquiries.

For Rangers, landing Hjertø-Dahl would be a statement. After years of criticism over recruitment, securing one of Scandinavia’s outstanding prospects ahead of wealthier suitors would signal a genuine shift in strategy under Röhl and new owners The 49ers group.

With the green light from the board to push the boat out in January, the Gers are ready to move decisively. The race is on; few expect Hjertø-Dahl to still be at Tromsø come February.

