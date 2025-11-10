Rangers set eye-popping Nico Raskin asking price as Serie A duo primed for January battle – sources

Nicolas Raskin could be on the move from Rangers in January

Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin is once again the subject of intense transfer speculation, as the Ibrox outfit set an asking price for the Belgian amid sources confirming serious interest from Serie A in his services.

Two Italian clubs are weighing January approaches for the 24-year-old, who has become a top target across Europe’s elite leagues.

The latest developments follow a summer of uncertainty, during which Raskin was linked with Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, Burnley, and Crystal Palace.

Despite widespread interest, including from Bundesliga clubs, Rangers held firm, with then manager Russell Martin determined to retain the midfielder.

New Ibrox gaffer Danny Röhl has consistently praised Raskin’s influence, viewing him as central to his long-term vision at Ibrox.

However, sources close to the club indicate that a bid in the region of £18-20million (€20-23m / $23-26m) could be enough to force Rangers’ hand in January.

With Raskin’s contract running until 2027 and a sell-on clause owed to former club Standard Liège, the Scottish giants are aware of his growing market value—particularly after another impressive international break with Belgium, where he earned widespread plaudits for his composure and work rate.

Raskin’s desire to test himself at a higher level has been clear since the summer, and his exclusion from matchday squads at the start of the season—due to perceived commitment issues under Martins “all-in” philosophy—had only heightened exit talk.

Serie A move more likely than England switch for Raskin

While Tottenham and Wolves remain monitoring the situation, the prospect of a move to Serie A now appears the most advanced.

He is back in the squad and a key player for Danny Rohl, netting himself a goal at the weekend with a fantastic header.

As the January window looms, Rangers face a pivotal decision: resist and risk unrest, or sanction a sale that could fund reinforcements. For Raskin, a winter switch to Italy could mark the next step in a rapidly ascending career.

