Rangers are poised to make a major statement in the January transfer window, with a potentially game-changing double signing advancing rapidly towards completion, sources confirm.

Deals for SK Sturm Graz midfielder Tochi Chukwuani and KVC Westerlo left-back Tuur Rommens are now very close to being completed, in a combined package worth around £7million.

We confirmed Rangers’ interest in Chukwuani on January 8 and revealed they were very keen on Rommens on December 30.

Sources state that bids have now been accepted for both 22-year-old talents, marking a significant early boost for manager Danny Rohl in his push for the Scottish Premiership title.

Sturm Graz have green-lit a £4million move for Danish-Nigerian central midfielder Chukwuani, who is expected to travel to Scotland imminently for a medical and to finalise personal terms.

The 6ft1 Denmark Under-21s international – known for his physical dominance, progressive passing, and versatility as a No. 6 or No. 8 – has been a standout since joining the Austrian champions in 2024, contributing to their league title success and featuring against Rangers in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Westerlo have accepted an offer in the region of £3-3.5million for Belgian U21 left-back Rommens, who is set to provide competition and cover in a problem position at Ibrox.

Rommens has impressed in the Jupiler Pro League with his attacking runs and defensive solidity, emerging as Rohl’s preferred target after a bid for AEK Athens’ James Penrice was rebuffed.

Rommens has completed his medical and the announcement is pending. He is set to join on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Rangers eyeing more additions after double swoop

Rangers‘ technical director, Dan Purdy, has been instrumental in driving both negotiations forward, with the double signing addressing key priorities: midfield depth and reinforcement at left-back.

Chukwuani’s prior connection with Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande from their time together at FC Nordsjælland adds an intriguing layer to his arrival.

These moves represent Röhl’s first permanent additions since taking charge, injecting youth, athleticism, and European experience into a squad battling on multiple fronts. While a Chukuwuani medical and final details remain, announcements could come as early as today.

Rangers supporters will be eager for official confirmation as the club looks to build momentum in a thrilling title race.

Further activity is anticipated this month, but landing this talented duo would be a resounding start to the window. Watch this space.

