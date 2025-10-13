Rangers have moved for their new top managerial target

Rangers are now strongly considering appointing Danny Rohl as their new manager after Steven Gerrard unexpectedly withdrew from contention, with two clear footballing factors making them lean towards appointing the German.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss has left a strong impression on the Ibrox hierarchy during recent talks, with sources confirming the 36-year-old German is enthusiastic about taking charge of the Scottish giants.

Gerrard, who led Rangers to their 55th Premiership title in 2021, had been in advanced discussions and even travelled to Glasgow last week. However, the Liverpool icon stepped back, citing personal timing issues, with speculation from sources rife that a compelling offer from an English club may be in the offing.

His departure has forced Rangers to shift focus, accelerating their search for a new head coach to stabilise a season that sees them languishing eighth, 11 points behind the league leaders.

Rohl, previously an assistant at Bayern Munich and Southampton, has emerged as the leading candidate, with his dynamic approach and knack for turning around underperforming sides during his time at Sheffield Wednesday having impressed Rangers’ American owners, Andrew Cavenagh and Paraag Marathe.

Sources say Rohl, jobless since July, is eager to tackle the Ibrox challenge and bring his high-energy philosophy to the club.

Other names in the frame for Rangers, but duo say no

The Gers have also explored other options, holding talks with former Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna, and ex-Young Boys manager Rafael Wicky.

However, approaches to Graham Potter and Gary O’Neil were rebuffed, with both managers uninterested in the role.

With pressure mounting, the club is determined to finalise the appointment within the next 48 hours ahead of their upcoming clash with Dundee United.

Fans are divided, with some excited by Rohl’s progressive credentials, while others lament Gerrard’s exit, voicing their hopes on X for a swift resolution.

As Rangers race to restore their competitive edge, Rohl’s potential appointment could mark a bold new era at Ibrox.

