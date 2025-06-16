Rangers set to sign 20 G/A winger with Birmingham expected to miss out – sources

Kwame Poku is in line to join Glasgow Rangers, with Russell Martin’s side believing they have won the race for the in-demand winger, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Poku is leaving Peterborough United and has offers from a number of Championship clubs and interest from abroad, but the Scottish side are now confident of sealing his signature.

The Ghana winger, 23, has been the subject of strong interest with the likes of Birmingham pushing hard, but Rangers are the front-runners to strike a deal. His Peterborough contract expires on June 30.

Poku is seen as an ideal option to replace Vaclav Cerny, who has been priced out of a permanent move to Ibrox after his loan spell last season.

One of the standout performers in League One, Poku netted 12 goals and added eight assists in an injury-hit campaign.

It’s potentially another blow for Posh, who have a history of polishing up diamonds and selling players on for a profit, following Ricky-Jade Jones’ free transfer switch to Bundesliga side St Pauli.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported Rangers’ interest in Poku on June 9 and now the signing is edging closer.

READ MORE: Everton among SIX clubs chasing explosive Rangers forward as price tag revealed

Poku to Rangers, a big blow for Peterborough

Peterborough bosses ideally want Poku – signed from Colchester for just £250,000 in 2021 – to stay in England where the compensation tribunal for under 24 players is of a higher value than the FIFA regulated version for cross border moves.

They would still be granted a compensation fee if he moves to Ibrox or Europe, with that valuation decided by the standard FIFA regulations, but it would be significantly less.

Ex-Southampton boss Martin could also raid former club Southampton this summer, with a reunion with midfielder Flynn Downes on the cards.

Leicester City’s defender Connor Coady has held talks over a move to Govan while Swansea’s Harry Darling, also wanted by a string of second-tier clubs including Norwich, is also on Martin’s radar.

DON’T MISS: Ryan Reynolds dreams of bringing young Leeds star to Wrexham in statement signing spree