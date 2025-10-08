Rangers’ hierarchy has descended on London today to hold crucial talks with Steven Gerrard, the leading candidate to fill the vacant managerial position at Ibrox following the sacking of Russell Martin, TEAMtalk understands.

The former Rangers boss, who led the club to their 55th Scottish Premiership title in 2021, is keen to return but is seeking firm assurances before committing, according to sources close to the negotiations.

As we revealed yesterday (October 7), Gerrard, 45, is adamant about assembling a robust backroom team to support his vision for the club.

Sources indicate he wants to recruit at least four staff members, with Jermaine Defoe and Gary McAllister among those ready to join him.

Defoe, a former Rangers striker, and McAllister, who served as Gerrard’s assistant during his previous tenure, are seen as key allies to help rebuild the squad.

Additionally, former Gers midfielder Steven Davis is being mooted as a potential addition to the coaching staff, bringing his deep connection to the club and wealth of experience.

The Rangers hierarchy is expected to hold discussions late into the evening to assess the financial implications of Gerrard’s potential appointment…

Rangers hopeful of Steven Gerrard breakthrough

Rangers are keen to ensure the move to reappoint Gerrard aligns with their budgetary constraints, particularly given the scope of his demands for his backroom team.

As we revealed in our update yesterday, Gerrard also wants assurances that he will be given freedom to pursue his own transfer targets in the January window and beyond – another important point that will be discussed in London.

While his track record at Ibrox makes him a fan favourite, the board is taking a cautious approach to avoid overstretching resources.

Gerrard’s potential return has sparked excitement among supporters, who remember his transformative impact during his 2018–2021 stint.

However, with the club in need of stability and success, today’s talks will be pivotal in determining whether the Liverpool legend can secure the guarantees he seeks to lead Rangers into a new era.

A decision is expected soon as the club weighs ambition against financial prudence.

The Rangers line will be that they are still doing due diligence over multiple candidates but there is now no doubt that Steven Gerrard is in the driving seat for the role.

