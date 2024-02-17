Rangers star linked with shock Premier League return after rebuilding career at Ibrox; Nott’m Forest offer detailed

Nottingham Forest are among the clubs interested in bringing Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland back to England, TEAMtalk can reveal, with the club having a verbal off knocked back in January.

Rangers have enjoyed a fine turnaround under Phillipe Clement following the sacking of Michael Beale in October, closing the 10-point gap to bitter rivals Celtic to currently sit joint-top of the Scottish Premiership.

Clement has overseen a complete turnaround in the club’s fortunes, with one of the key factors of Rangers’ transformation being bringing in new talent and seeing some of the squad he inherited thrive.

Former Stoke City goalkeeper Butland arrived at Rangers on a free transfer after his Crystal Palace contract expired in the summer.

He has proven to be one of the club’s best signing this season, filling the gloves of club legend Alan McGregor – who left Rangers at the end of last season – with ease.

Butland’s form has been so good – and his performances so high – that there is talk of him being included in England’s squad for the upcoming European Championships in Germany this summer, having not played for his country since 2018.

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland monitored by multiple clubs

Rangers supporters have a new fan favourite but are well aware that he is more than capable of playing in a superior league to the Scottish Premiership.

The Ibrox club rejected an approach from Nottingham Forest for the 30-year-old last month, with the verbal offer considered nowhere near good enough.

Rangers had no intention to sell Butland in January, just six months after landing the former Manchester United man.

Other clubs around Europe have also taken notice and sources say a number of scouts from the world’s top-five leagues have watched him regularly this season.

Butland signed a five-year deal until July 1 2027, meaning Rangers are in a comfortable position when it comes to negotiations.

Clement recently stated that Butland is one of the best goalkeepers he has worked with and sources say he is already a leader within the squad.

Butland has already lifted the Scottish League Cup this season and could yet collect two more trophies with Rangers due to face Hibernian in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup next month and embroiled in an extremely tight title race against Celtic.

Rangers have also reached the last-16 stage of the Europa League, having topped a competitive group containing the likes of Sparta Prague and Real Betis before Christmas.

