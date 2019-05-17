Rangers star Morelos told to learn his lesson following Colombia omission

Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister hopes missing out on a Copa America slot will finally convince Alfredo Morelos to clean up his act.

The striker has bagged 29 goals this season but that has not been enough to earn a place in the Colombia squad this summer after being left out by boss Carlos Queiroz.

Morelos looked well placed to join up with Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez for the tournament in Brazil after making his first international start against South Korea in March.

But just five days after collecting his third cap he suffered a shock meltdown at Celtic Park as he lashed out at Hoops skipper Scott Brown.

That earned the former HJK Helsinki forward his fifth red card of the season and Queiroz admits Morelos’ discipline woes were a major factor in his omission as he opted to go with the frontmen he could rely on.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard, who’s already begun making transfer plans, has spent much of the campaign urging his talisman to behave and McAllister hopes the penny will now have dropped.

The Light Blues number two said: “Alfredo has had an amazing season. He’s a player who I think has got loads of potential and going down the line there’s a top, top international footballer there.

“Just be patient, he’ll be OK. We have to remember, he’s still only 22 so he had plenty of time.

“Hopefully missing out for his country this summer is a lesson. He’s a young man and he’s got to be learning and taking everything on board.

“There’s been a lot said about the fella. We try as a coaching staff to advise, senior players in the dressing room speak to him as well.

“Hopefully the penny is dropping – but he’ll be fine.”