Rangers star who loves the club is destined to leave; wants big finish to his time in Glasgow

Rangers are currently on a wave of momentum and form that has seen them catch rivals Celtic and leapfrog them into first place in the Scottish Premiership table.

The Scottish giants have also won the League Cup this season and are in the last 16 of the Europa League, where they will face Benfica.

One player who is not a stranger to going deep into these competitions is left-back Borna Barisic, as he has seen all that comes with being a Rangers player during his six-year spell at the club.

However, TEAMtalk can confirm a new contract is not on the horizon and with his deal set to expire in May, this season looks set to be his last in Glasgow.

The 31-year-old has played over 200 times for Rangers and been a mainstay at full-back since his arrival from Osijek in 2018.

Sources close to the player have always stated that he adores the club and should a new deal be offered it would take little convincing for him to stay.

The Croatian international is now mulling over a significant amount of offers from clubs in England and around Europe as they look to snap him up for free when his deal expires in the summer.

READ MORE: Europa League last 16 draw: Liverpool gifted lovely away day; tough tie for Rangers; West Ham off to Germany

Barisic set for switch to one of Europe’s ‘big five’

TEAMtalk understands that a move to one of Europe’s top five leagues is on the cards for Barisic as he has heavy interest from Italian and German sides.

Most of the players at Rangers do have triggers in their deals which would allow the club to extend their deals.

Even if this is the case for Barisic, another roadblock has been put in place with the form of fellow left back Ridvan Yilmaz keeping him from maintaining his usual spot.

The club also have an agreement in principle for Fluminese defender Jefte to arrive at the end of the season and he is a ready-made replacement for Barisic.

TEAMtalk sources have said that Barisic is keen to win absolutely everything this season under manager Phillipe Clement and let the curtain fall on his Rangers career with a trophy laden campaign.

There is a possibility of a unprecedented quadruple on the cards, with the club still competing on three fronts and as mentioned, they have already won the League Cup.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd, Arsenal to rival Tottenham for 12-goal midfielder Postecoglou would love to sign