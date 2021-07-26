Scottish Premiership champions Rangers are still pursuing the signature of Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, a report claims.

The Netherlands under-20 international arrived in the West Midlands last summer for £1.3million from dutch club PEC Zwolle. Brazil-born Hamer was a key player in Coventry‘s survival in the Championship last term.

He made 42 league appearances during the season, scoring five times and providing three assists.

He also picked up eight yellow cards and as well as a red card against Bournemouth in October.

Nevertheless, Steven Gerrard and co. still deem him as a valuable asset worth taking a chance on, scoring to Give Me Sport.

In fact they could decide to launch a bid for him this summer despite already making several midfield acquisitions.

Rangers have brought in John Lundstarm on a free transfer from Sheffield United while Nnamdi Ofoborh also arrived free of charge from Bournemouth.

However, the club discovered during tests that Ofoborh had an issue with his heart, meaning his career was put on pause.

As a result, Rangers may dip into the transfer market once again. Hamer seemingly fits the bill and the chase for his signature would hot up if Glen Kamara decides to leave Ibrox.

Rangers were after Hamer in January but a move failed to materialise.

The 24-year-old won the Eredivise title with Feyenoord in the 2016/17 season, having played twice.

West Ham get encouragement, despite multiple bids failing for Rangers starlet

Rangers open to offers for Morelos

Give Me Sport also report that Rangers will listen to offers made for star striker Alfredo Morelos.

The attacker has been linked with a move to Porto in Portugal after scoring 17 times in 44 games across all competitions last season.

The Colombian has averaged more than a goal every other game since his transfer from Finnish club Helsinki in July 2017.

In his 182 games for the Glasgow club, he has score 94 times and has notched 43 assists.

Meanwhile, Ianis Hagi may leave this summer too. Sevilla are circling the Romanian winger following his eight goals and 15 assists last term.