Rangers have stepped up their pursuit of defensive reinforcements with a formal bid of around £3million (€3.5m / $4m) for Westerlo left-back Tuur Rommens, sources confirm, as Danny Rohl looks to bolster his squad this month.

The 22-year-old Belgian Under-21 international has emerged as a priority target for the Light Blues, who have been grappling with limited options at left-back.

With loanee Jayden Meghoma from Brentford providing the only natural cover in the position, Rohl has made no secret of his desire to strengthen the flanks ahead of a crucial second half of the season.

Sources confirm that Rangers submitted the offer on Wednesday (January 7), which is now under consideration by Westerlo.

The Belgian Pro League side, managed by former Rangers assistant Issame Charai, are said to be weighing the proposal carefully. Charai has previously expressed his reluctance to lose Rommens, describing him as a key player, but the significant fee could prove tempting.

Rommens, a former Genk youth product, joined Westerlo in 2023 and has since racked up over 79 appearances, including 15 this season, before a brief ankle injury sidelined him in October.

He returned to action last month and has impressed with his versatility, physicality, and attacking contributions from the left flank. A nine-time capped Belgium U21 star and former youth captain.

Rangers submit competitive bid, second star close to joining

Rommens’ market value is estimated at around €4million (£3.5m / $4.7m), making Rangers’ bid a competitive one.

We reported Rangers’ interest in Rommens on December 30 and now they are pushing to seal his signing.

The move comes as part of a broader transfer strategy at Ibrox, with Rangers close to a £4million deal for Sturm Graz midfielder Tochi Chukwuani, as we also confirmed today.

If both deals progress, it would signal substantial backing for Rohl from the club’s board as they aim to mount a serious challenge in the Scottish Premiership.

While Westerlo have yet to respond publicly to the bid, Belgian sources suggest the club are open to negotiations.

As the window heats up, all eyes will be on whether Rangers can secure Rommens’ services and kickstart what could be a transformative month for the Glasgow giants.

