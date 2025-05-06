Steven Gerrard will not be the next Rangers manager

Steven Gerrard has been ruled out as the next Rangers manager, with a new man having no prior connections to the club, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Rangers are entering a new era with a crucial few months ahead as new owners take over and aim to restore the club as a dominant force domestically, narrowing the gap with rivals Celtic. They face a significant decision in the coming weeks: selecting the first manager under the 49ers’ ownership.

This presents a major opportunity to achieve what previous directors have failed to do – appoint a manager with whom they can build a long-term vision and support effectively in the transfer market.

It is clear that Barry Ferguson is not that manager, and his brief stint in the dugout will end when the season concludes. Rangers are set to hire someone unconnected to the club, ruling out Gerrard and other previously mentioned former associates.

The club has been poorly managed, with decision-making leading to a repetitive cycle of managers failing, being replaced by someone who delivers a short-term surge in results, only to eventually succumb to the same shortcomings.

The 49ers plan to build gradually, with a model that involves appointing a fresh face and constructing a team around their philosophy. This approach is the best way to achieve results and meet the expectations of the fans.

The new manager faces a formidable task with a squad in serious need of an overhaul, containing players who have grown accustomed to finishing second. Despite successes in Europe, the team performs well only when expectations are low, presenting a major challenge for the incoming manager.

Kjetil Knutsen of Bodø/Glimt has been previously linked and represents the exact type of candidate Rangers should target. He is difficult to prise away from the Norwegian side, but sources suggest this could be the summer he departs.

Sean Dyche and Jose Mourinho remain linked, and while many would be happy with “The Special One,” it is suggested that the club is seeking a manager who can represent the future rather than the past.

Marco Rose in contention

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Gerrard was in contention for the job, along with big-name European manager Marco Rose.

With Gerrard now off the table and Rose having been sounded out, that’s an appointment with potential.

Sources state, though, that the Rangers role is one which appeals to many managers in the game.

As such, it’s possible that a big name walks through the door to lead the club through their next era.