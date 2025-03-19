Rangers takeover: Intricate details of bumper 49ers deal revealed as Barry Ferguson future is mapped out

Rangers are set to be taken over by the 49ers Enterprises in what will be a huge day for the club and for Scottish football, with sources telling TEAMtalk that some of the plans they have will put the Gers in an extremely strong position going forward.

TEAMtalk understands that relevant paperwork for the takeover to go through has been filed, with the 49ers Enterprises now set to become the majority shareholders at the club. This will allow the American consortium to be in charge of the decision-making at Rangers and steer the club in a better and more prosperous direction.

The 49ers Enterprises are not the type of group that will just throw money at the wall and hope for the best outcome.

Led by Paraag Marathe, who is the Leeds chairman and president of 49ers Enterprises, the group has shown that it is methodical in its approach and builds its vision slowly but steadily.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the 49ers Enterprises will back Rangers with a strong transfer budget that will help them compete on the pitch.

However, any talks of unprecedented amounts can be put to bed. While Rangers will be backed with funds, the Scottish club have to navigate the PSR rules.

The 49ers Enterprises’ recruitment plan will also be methodical and thought out. One can expect around £25 million per season instead of extravagant amounts.

We have been told by sources that following the takeover, Rangers could make Vaclav Cerny’s loan deal from VfL Wolfsburg permanent.

TEAMtalk understands that the 49ers Enterprises are already looking at the situation of the management team.

Sources have told us that while no final decision will be taken until the season ends, Barry Ferguson and his staff do stand a chance of getting the role on a permanent basis.

The 49ers Enterprises have already been impressed by the impact that Ferguson has made on the team, and if Rangers register another win and progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League, then they would into pole position for the role.

Rangers have grand off-pitch plans under the 49ers

Not only do the 49ers Enterprises plan to get things better for Rangers on the pitch, but the American consortium have lofty ideas for the club off the pitch and the neighbouring areas too.

The local area may see a major uplift due to the investment, with sources stating that that “revenue streams outside the club are being explored”, adding that “these would impact the local area positively and put Rangers at the heart of the community”.

Umbro will make the strips for Rangers over the next three years. Rangers’ current kit sponsors Castore is the sole licensee for Umbro Professional Team Sports apparel, meaning that despite the kit having the Umbro logo, Castore will still be supplying them.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk to look out for well-known faces appearing with Rangers jerseys or links to the club.

The 49ers will use their American connection with celebrities to push the brand. They have done this with Leeds with the likes of Will Ferrell, Russell Crowe, Michael Phelps and Jordan Spieth among the famous names buying into the project.

Latest Rangers news: Igamane rumour, Seven players to go

One of Rangers’ best players this season has been Hamza Igamane. The 22-year-old forward has scored 14 goals and given one assist in 37 matches in all competitions for the Gers.

A report has claimed that there is a “real possibility” that Everton could reach an agreement to sign Igamane this summer, but there is competition from Sevilla and Marseille.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Rangers could offload as many as seven players in the summer transfer window, including striker Cyriel Dessers.

Meanwhile, Rangers legend Ally McCoist is looking forward to the takeover by the 49ers Enterprises.

McCoist said: “Leeds United to me look in a good place, they don’t look as though they just go bang, have that to spend and go over the top.

“If you can have the same kind of change Leeds have had in and around the team, I’d settle for that.

“Leeds to me look in a good place at this moment in time. They look as though they’re going to go back to the top flight.

“They’ve got good organisation behind them, good manager, good players and if we (Rangers) can get that I’d be delighted.”