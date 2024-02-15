Rangers in talks with key midfielder as Clement pushes for contract security; another aiming for renewal

John Lundstram and Ryan Jack are approaching the end of their contracts with Philippe Clement's Rangers

Rangers have a number of players coming to the end of their current contracts and Phillipe Clement is pushing the club to tie up the futures of a couple of its stars.

Clement, who took charge of Rangers in October and has inspired a turnaround of their fortunes, has made it clear he does not want to see top players leaving the club for nothing by their contracts expiring.

Two players of note are midfield duo Ryan Jack and John Lundstram, who are both in the final months of their current deals and free to discuss their futures with other suitors.

Both have interest from around Europe and clubs in the English Championship.

Conversations have begun with Lundstram to extend his deal as he has become a key component to Clement’s side, who have clawed back a 10-point deficit and gone level with rivals Celtic at the top of the league.

The 29-year-old Liverpudlian is keen to extend and talks are expected to move without too much fuss on a new deal for the former Sheffield United man, who has been with Rangers since the summer of 2021.

In that time, Lundstram has made 137 appearances, including 37 this season.

Rangers star willing to stay

In contrast, the conversations are yet to kick off with Jack, who is also highly valued at Rangers.

His injuries have halted his progress, and he is currently on a regime that will see him in and out of the side as they try to conquer constant issues that have plagued the player’s time at Ibrox.

Jack joined Rangers in 2017 and has since amassed 209 appearances for them, of which 21 have been this season.

There is an option to extend in the Scotland international’s deal but it is understood to be based around triggers that are activated if the 31-year-old reaches certain milestones. That looks unlikely with Jack trying to come back from niggling injuries.

The details from sources suggest a conversation will at least happen between the former Aberdeen player and the club as to an extension and there is no major panic over his situation.

There is no doubt, like Lundstram, that Jack would not hesitate to sign on again as he adores the club and is living his dream by representing Rangers.