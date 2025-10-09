Preliminary discussions between Rangers and Steven Gerrard have exceeded expectations, TEAMtalk understands, with sources indicating a strong mutual enthusiasm for his return to Ibrox.

The Liverpool legend, who previously guided the Gers to their 55th league title in 2021, is “very keen” to reclaim the managerial hot seat and has expressed confidence in replicating past successes, we have been told.

The negotiations, which began last week and continued yesterday in London, have gone exceptionally well, paving the way for continued talks today.

Gerrard is already en route to Scotland, signaling serious intent from both parties. His proposed backroom team, which TEAMtalk revealed yesterday – including at least four key members such as former striker Jermaine Defoe, ex-assistant Gary McAllister, and club stalwart Steven Davis – is fully prepared to join him, sources confirm.

This cohesive unit is seen as crucial to Gerrard’s tactical blueprint, emphasising continuity and familiarity with Scottish football.

While Rangers‘ hierarchy plans to sound out multiple candidates to ensure due diligence, Gerrard remains the overwhelming frontrunner. Club officials view his deep affinity for Ibrox and proven track record as unmatched advantages, especially amid the need for immediate stability following recent turbulence.

Financial viability, a key concern from yesterday’s deliberations, is still at the forefront of the Gers hierarchy’s minds, with preliminary agreements on staffing and budget aligning favorably, but there is work to do.

Rangers pushing for imminent Gerrard return

Supporters are buzzing with anticipation, flooding social media with calls for Gerrard’s swift appointment.

“Bring him home” is now trending on X among Rangers fans.

The Gers board, balancing ambition with fiscal responsibility, hopes to finalise terms imminently and have their new manager in before the international break ends.

Gerrard also wants assurances that he will be given the freedom to pick and choose his transfer targets for the January window and beyond as he looks to guide Rangers back towards the top of the table.

As the 45-year-old touches down in Scotland, all eyes are on whether these positive vibes translate into a done deal.

Rangers’ quest for resurgence hinges on securing their top choice, and today’s talks could mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter at Ibrox.

The likes of Sean Dyche, Mark van Bommel, Danny Rohl, and Kevin Muscat have also been considered by Rangers but there is no doubt that Gerrard is the leading managerial candidate for the Ibrox hot seat.

