Rangers tipped to sign ‘the next Kris Boyd’ as Clement warned that club ‘can’t stand still’

Rangers have been told that should do their utmost to sign a Scotland international who will fill a real problem position for Philippe Clement.

Former Ibrox star Alan Hutton feels the club need to make their move for Hearts attacker Lawrence Shankland and has also questioned why they did not seal a deal for the player over the summer.

The 28-year-old has notched 11 goals and three assists in all competitions this season and has often been linked with a switch to Rangers.

The club did bring in the likes of Cyriel Dessers, Danilo and Sam Lammers to help bolster Michael Beale’s frontline over the summer, but those signings have not worked out as planned.

And now Hutton is eager to see a “Kris Boyd type” up top for Clement, although one of those summer signings will almost certainly have to be offloaded first.

“You can’t ever stand still in any league,” he told Football Insider.

“With Rangers and Celtic, if you do that then the other side takes over.

“For me at this moment in time, a number nine is their most needed position.

“All the supporters kept saying about Lawrence Shankland. Why didn’t they get him in the summer?

“I think he’s that guy, a Kris Boyd type, that’s going to score you the goals and his record speaks for itself.

“They need him or someone like that in. But that being said, they’re very heavy up top so they would need to clear somebody out to get someone in.

“To get the next Kris Boyd would be amazing”.

Gers strikers struggling for goals

Rangers have scored 30 league goals in 15 league games so far, which is 12 less than leaders Celtic – although they do have a game in hand.

However, the biggest issue is that on-loan winger Abdallah Sima is the club’s top scorer with 11 this season, closely followed by Gers skipper James Tavernier from his full-back role.

Danilo has six to his name, with Dessers on target five times and Lammers on just two.

To that end, signing a prolific No.9 could be the difference between silverware and not, although it’s unclear just how much Hearts will demand for Shankland at this stage.

The Scottish forward has scored 186 goals in 392 senior club games and has also netted twice in seven caps for his country.

