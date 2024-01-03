Rangers tipped to snub chance to complete massive forward deal but signing still remains ON

One former Rangers star believes it’s highly unlikely that the club will agree to Leicester’s permanent valuation of loan signing Abdallah Sima, although that does not necessarily mean that a deal will not get done.

Sima remains the club’s top goalscorer in all competitions this season, with his superb chest and then volleyed strike against Kilmarnock on Tuesday taking his tally 1o 15 goals in 33 games across all competitions.

And, speaking to Football Insider, former Rangers defender Alan Hutton admits he would love to see Sima stay on at Ibrox.

Brighton are thought to be open to selling the 22-year-old permanently and value him at between £10-15million.

And the latest reports from Glasgow suggest that the two clubs remain in dialogue and that positive talks have taken place over a permanent transfer.

Hutton, though, has major doubts whether his old club will be able to fund a deal, especially at that price point.

He told Football Insider: “I think if the price is right, they’ll get him.

“I’ll be very surprised if Rangers pay between £10-15million on one player. I can’t see that happening, only if they get him for a price that they’re happy with.

“We’ve seen them spend huge fees in the past like when they paid £7million for Ryan Kent.

“These types of fees they have done sometimes, but anything above that I can’t see.

“I’m looking at Kevin van Veen, Lawrence Shankland – I don’t think they’re going to cost anywhere near that.

“Me personally, I want to see Sima stay. We’re starting to see the best of him.

“We know he can score goals, but that fee is a big stumbling block.”

Rangers are due back in action after the winter break when they take on Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup fourth round on January 20.

